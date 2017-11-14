Shining Resonance Refrain announced for PS4 - News

Shining Resonance Refrain has been announced for the PlayStation 4 in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. It will launch on March 29, 2018 in Japan 9

A 5,990 yen standard edition, as well as a 9,490 yen Premium Fun Box limited edition will be available.

The game is a remastered version of Shining Resonance, which was released for the PlayStation 3 in Japan in December 2014. It will feature enhanced graphics and other improvements.

