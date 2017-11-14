Sega to Announce 'New Sensation Camera RPG' for Smartphones on November 17 - News

Sega has launched a teaser website for a new smartphone game. The game will be revealed on November 17 at 12pm JST.

The game is described as a "new sensation camera RPG."

"In 20XX, as the result of never before seen technology, mankind has an encounter with the unknown…" reads the press release on the teaser website.

Thanks Gematsu.

