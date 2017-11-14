Overwatch Getting 4K Upgrade for Xbox One X Owners - News

The Xbox One X has had a strong start in the UK with over 80,000 units sold in its first week.

A long list of games have been given upgrades for the more powerful Xbox One console. Blizzard has told Windows Central Overwatch will be getting 4K support on the Xbox One X.

Read the full statement from Blizzard below:

Overwatch team is excited with great possibilities Xbox One X opens. The team is currently exploring how the game experience can be enhanced on this platform to leverage the console's incredible hardware, and is working on implementing 4K resolution in the game on Xbox One X. It is very important for the team to make sure the user interface looks natural on a truly big screen. We will share more details about our plans for 4K support on Xbox One X later.

Overwatch will be free to play this weekend on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

