Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack Retail Release Dated in the West - News

posted 4 hours ago

Nighthawk Interactive announced announced the retail release of Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack will launch for Switch on November 21 in North America and December 1 in Europe.

The pack includes Azure Striker Gunvolt and Azure Striker Gunvolt 2.





Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack is currently available on the Nintendo eShop.

