Deadbolt for PS4 & Vita Rated by PEGI

Deadbolt for PS4 & Vita Rated by PEGI - News

by Adam Cartwright, posted 4 hours ago / 252 Views

Deadbolt, the 2016-released stealth-action hybrid from Hopoo  Games (creators of the critically acclaimed Risk of Rain) has been rated by the PEGI ratings board, which handles content rating in Europe.

A port has not been announced for the title, although perhaps this will be one of Sony's announcements at PlayStation Experience in December?

A feature list for the Steam version of the game includes:

• Complete over 25 extremely challenging missions 
• Unlock and obtain over 30 weapons, ranging from a reaper's scythe to an automatic grenade launcher
• Fight over 35 enemy types, from zombies to vampires to bosses and more 
• Choose your playstyle: quiet assassin, loud one-man army, or anything in between 
• Gib them all! DEADBOLT's dynamic gore system guarantees that all evisceration leads to satisfaction 
• Choose your own way to complete a mission - no mission has to be completed in one way 
• Accomplish a variety of objectives, like assassinating gang leaders and investigating mysteries 
• Multi-genre soundtrack created by the talented Chris Christodoulou of the Risk of Rain OST

You can watch the launch trailer for Deadbolt here. Keep an eye out for a formal announcement at some point in the future.


More Articles

Comments

There are no comments to display.