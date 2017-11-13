Deadbolt for PS4 & Vita Rated by PEGI - NewsAdam Cartwright, posted 4 hours ago / 252 Views
Deadbolt, the 2016-released stealth-action hybrid from Hopoo Games (creators of the critically acclaimed Risk of Rain) has been rated by the PEGI ratings board, which handles content rating in Europe.
#PlayStation 4, #PlayStation Vita: "Deadbolt" released with age rating 16! https://t.co/sUxz4fZyJK— PEGI Rating System (@PEGI_RATING) November 12, 2017
A port has not been announced for the title, although perhaps this will be one of Sony's announcements at PlayStation Experience in December?
A feature list for the Steam version of the game includes:
• Complete over 25 extremely challenging missions
• Unlock and obtain over 30 weapons, ranging from a reaper's scythe to an automatic grenade launcher
• Fight over 35 enemy types, from zombies to vampires to bosses and more
• Choose your playstyle: quiet assassin, loud one-man army, or anything in between
• Gib them all! DEADBOLT's dynamic gore system guarantees that all evisceration leads to satisfaction
• Choose your own way to complete a mission - no mission has to be completed in one way
• Accomplish a variety of objectives, like assassinating gang leaders and investigating mysteries
• Multi-genre soundtrack created by the talented Chris Christodoulou of the Risk of Rain OST
You can watch the launch trailer for Deadbolt here. Keep an eye out for a formal announcement at some point in the future.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.
Comments