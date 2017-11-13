Project CARS 2 Sells an Estimated 113,000 Units First Week at Retail - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 592 Views
The motorsport racing simulator game from publisher Bandai Namco and developer Slightly Mad Studios - Project CARS 2 - sold 112,919 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 23.
Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 93,291 units sold (82%), compared to 14,368 units sold on the Xbox One (13%) and 5,260 units on Windows PC (5%).
Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 84,170 units sold (75%), compared to 14,027 units sold in the US (14%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 14,996 units in the UK, 18,203 units in Germany, and 13,110 units in France.
Project CARS 2 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on September 22.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Maybe Gran Turismo sport ate up most of the potential sales? GT sport came one month after so maybe most people waited.
Came out way too soon after the first.
Can’t imagine them being pleased with those numbers.
Compared to the first week of the first Project CARS, it sold roughly 60% less on PC, even worse on XBOne, and only on PS4 the far larger user base now allowed it to lose less than 50% but still quite bad sales for a racing sim franchise that looked a lot more promising. Who knows, maybe a Linux port can save it. :-P
God Damn. Only 14k on Xbox. But that's understandable really, because microsoft pumps out all these forza games every year.
Forza GAME!!!! 1 a year. Horizon or Forza proper. Not GAMES. and most Xbox players know Project cars is a crappy series. Thus low sales. PS4 has 63 racing. Xbox one 67. But lets blame shit sales on Forza. Pun$#@!%$#@!$
Sold worse than the Pokken port lmao
WHAT?But how?This game is awesome
