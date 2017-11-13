Project CARS 2 Sells an Estimated 113,000 Units First Week at Retail - News

The motorsport racing simulator game from publisher Bandai Namco and developer Slightly Mad Studios - Project CARS 2 - sold 112,919 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 23.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 93,291 units sold (82%), compared to 14,368 units sold on the Xbox One (13%) and 5,260 units on Windows PC (5%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 84,170 units sold (75%), compared to 14,027 units sold in the US (14%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 14,996 units in the UK, 18,203 units in Germany, and 13,110 units in France.

Project CARS 2 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on September 22.

