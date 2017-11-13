Xbox One X Sells 80,000 Units in the UK in First Week - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 1,243 Views
The Xbox One X sold 80,000 units in the UK in its first week according to retailers who shared the figures with GamesIndustry.
The more powerful Xbox One console sold as much as the Switch did in its first week in March and more than the 50,000 units the PlayStation 4 Pro sold in November 2016. It took the PS4 Pro four weeks to sell 80,000 units.
About 55% of the Xbox One X launch week sales came from the Project Scorpio version— Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) November 13, 2017
55 percent of Xbox One X launch week sales were the Project Scorpio limited edtion.
I only wish that Xbox One X had a 2 TB hard-drive like the Xbox One S does. I have no desire to go out and buy an external hard-drive.
Buy physical. Problem solved.
I have LIMITED monthly internet usage, so when I erase a game from my hard-drive, I'd rather not have to re-install the ~30 GB updates and DLC.
... the next time I want to play that specific game.
So your problem is internet related? You should solve that then.
But how many Xbox One S and vanillas were sold along the X?
So by saying that 55% were Scorpios, does that mean that actual Xbone sales were closer to 150k.
It means the other 45% were the regular Xbox One X. This is not talking about the vanilla or S systems.
It means that if the X's that were sold about 45k were Scorpio additions and 35k were regular editions
@danno_omen Yup. Xbox one X =/= Scorpio Edition. 36k Xbox One X were sold. 44K Xbox One X Scorpio Editions were sold.
It sold more than ps4 pro but i still feel these numbers arent really good
Well of course you would think that
