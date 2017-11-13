Xbox One X Sells 80,000 Units in the UK in First Week - News

The Xbox One X sold 80,000 units in the UK in its first week according to retailers who shared the figures with GamesIndustry.

The more powerful Xbox One console sold as much as the Switch did in its first week in March and more than the 50,000 units the PlayStation 4 Pro sold in November 2016. It took the PS4 Pro four weeks to sell 80,000 units.

About 55% of the Xbox One X launch week sales came from the Project Scorpio version — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) November 13, 2017

55 percent of Xbox One X launch week sales were the Project Scorpio limited edtion.

