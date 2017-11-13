The Evil Within 2 Discounted in the US and UK - News

/ 707 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

The Evil Within 2 is currently on sale in the US on Amazon, as well as in the UK at SimplyGames. You can pick the game up for $39.99 in the US and £27.85 in the UK.





Here are the links to the US sale:

Here are the links to the UK sale:

The Evil Within 2 launched worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles