The Evil Within 2 Discounted in the US and UK

The Evil Within 2 is currently on sale in the US on Amazon, as well as in the UK at SimplyGames. You can pick the game up for $39.99 in the US and £27.85 in the UK.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
didn't it like.. just launch? :S did the sales die fast or is it a black friday thing?
The first one was I believe either half off or $40 off for black friday when it came out. I think a lot of singleplayer only games that aren't open world make the bulk of their profits in the first month, then it dies down after that (with some exceptions i.e. nintendo games).
yeah, i mean.. i get why you'd do that.. since you want to make another 'splash' and get people talking about it again (if it has indeed slowed down). but a like.. 40% discount so close to launch is a punch in the balls for the die-hards that got it early.
Regretting getting it at launch. Hasn't "wowed" me yet like the first did and it's already getting sizable discounts.
