Users Without PS Plus Can Play Games Online on Their PS4 This Weekend

posted 9 hours ago

PlayStation 4 owners who have don't have a PlayStation Plus membership will be able to play their games online this weekend as part of a PlayStation Plus open multiplayer event.





The free weekend starts on Wednesday November 15 at 10am UK / 5am ET / 2am PT and ends on Monday, November 20 at 10am UK / 5am ET / 2am PT.

