Guillermo del Toro to Get A Look at Death Stranding in the 'Next Couple of Weeks'

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is working with Hideo Kojima on Death Stranding and revealed that he will be getting a look at the game within a couple of week.

"It's been great as a friendship, and it's been great as a learning experience," said del Toro in an interview with IGN. "In Death Stranding I'm just a puppet. I don't know what he's gonna make me do. He's supposedly going to show me the gameplay at some point in the next couple of weeks.

"My most rewarding experience was to know him and help him realize P.T., which never happened on Silent Hills."

