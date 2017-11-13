Warface Adding Battle Royale Mode for a Limited Time - News

/ 113 Views

by, posted 40 minutes ago

Following the success of the Battle Royale mode in Epic's Fortnite, Crytek is adding its own Battle Royale to Warface in the next update for a limited time.

Here is an overview:

MAP

Warface has a broad variety of game modes available — some are more conservative and classic, suited to the 5-on-5 scenarios, whilst some others are more dynamic and perhaps even, arcade. With Battle Royale, we wanted to create something on the thin verge between the two, and here you have it: quick-paced combat with an element of the unknown — you never know which gun you’re going to get, with action taking place on the largest PvP map ever seen in the game.

MAIN FEATURES

The game mode takes after the most classic scenario: each man for himself.

Dynamic engagement, that always keeps you on the move — linger a minute too long and you’ll be caught outside the shield and left for dead.

An enormous new map with plenty of areas to explore. No round will ever feel the same — you never know where you’re headed until the “Zone” hits.

Plenty of achievements to unlock!

ACHIEVEMENTS

King of the Hill Reach the 1st place in Battle Royale Man of Steel Reach the 2nd place in Battle Royale Elusive Soldier Reach the 3rd place in Battle Royale Survivalist Reach the 1st place 10 times in Battle Royale Master of Survival Reach the 1st place 50 times in Battle Royale Guru of Survival Reach the 1st place 100 times in Battle Royale Beginner Eliminator Eliminate 10 enemies in Battle Royale Experienced Eliminator Eliminate 100 enemies in Battle Royale I'll blow you up! Eliminate 10 enemies with explosives in Battle Royale Perfect Eliminator Eliminate 1000 enemies in Battle Royale Don't get too close… Eliminate 100 enemies in Battle Royale with a melee weapon

WHEN?

The game mode will be available in the next update, only for a limited time. We would love to hear what you think of it, and once we have your feedback to act upon, we’ll improve the game mode and it’ll be back!

Don’t miss the grandest battle of 2017!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles