Sledgehammer Apologizes for Call of Duty: WWII Issues

Call of Duty: WWII developer Sledgehammer has released a statement to fans apologizing for the multiplayer issues in the game.

The developer has reassured fans they are working as fast as possible on getting all of the issues fixed.

Read the complete statement below:

Thanks everyone for your continued support. It’s been a whirlwind since launch. We’re seeing millions of fans play every day. However, we also know we’ve had issues, there’s frustration. We recognize that and we hear you. Our highest priority is to deliver the best online experience possible. We’re not there yet, and we won’t rest until we are. Our entire team is working around the clock, and we would like to share our current status update: Online Connectivity – While our previous Game Update which released early Friday solved several critical needs, unfortunately it also had an adverse effect on server performance. As a result, we moved to P2P (listen) servers. Overall, the game is stable, however we know that P2P brings things like Host Migrations and other issues that make for inconsistent gameplay experiences. Our objective to return to dedicated servers is our highest priority.

– While our previous Game Update which released early Friday solved several critical needs, unfortunately it also had an adverse effect on server performance. As a result, we moved to P2P (listen) servers. Overall, the game is stable, however we know that P2P brings things like Host Migrations and other issues that make for inconsistent gameplay experiences. Our objective to return to dedicated servers is our highest priority. Dedicated Servers – This weekend we rolled out various test solutions in limited markets in order to fully analyze real-world conditions without risking disruption. This level of data and diagnostics is helping us work toward a permanent solution as quickly as possible. We’ve begun to test dedicated servers today in the US. We’ll watch this test closely, and once we analyze the results we’ll look to expand.

– This weekend we rolled out various test solutions in limited markets in order to fully analyze real-world conditions without risking disruption. This level of data and diagnostics is helping us work toward a permanent solution as quickly as possible. We’ve begun to test dedicated servers today in the US. We’ll watch this test closely, and once we analyze the results we’ll look to expand. Game Disconnects From Server - After much testing, our engineering teams identified the root cause of this issue, which can also result in lost stats and post match lobby freezes. Later tonight, we plan to deploy a patch across both consoles worldwide. We’ll monitor the results, and keep everyone updated.

- After much testing, our engineering teams identified the root cause of this issue, which can also result in lost stats and post match lobby freezes. Later tonight, we plan to deploy a patch across both consoles worldwide. We’ll monitor the results, and keep everyone updated. Headquarters – As we focus on the return to dedicated servers as our highest priority, we will continue to utilize a solo-HQ experience. Players can still invite friends, which we encourage everyone to try. But we get it, HQ is best enjoyed with a thriving, fully populated social community interacting together. So hang in there while we address the most pressing concerns first. We also want to reinforce our commitment to PC fans. We have the next PC Title Update ready to go, but we believe we need to work through the issues noted above first – many of which also affect PC players. For this reason, we’ll wait a bit longer before deploying the patch to the PC in order to ensure everything is the way it needs to be first. As always, we want to keep the dialogue flowing with the Call of Duty community. We have our eyes and ears open for all of your feedback – please continue sharing it with us at @SHGames on Twitter, Facebook and on the official Call of Duty: WWII Reddit as well as with Activision Support on Twitter and the support website. This is only the beginning, so thank you for playing. We won’t rest until we resolve everything we can for the community.

Call of Duty: WWII launched worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 3.

