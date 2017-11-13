Call of Duty: WWII Remains Atop the UK Charts, 3 Titles Debut in Top 10 - News

Call of Duty: WWII has remained at the top of the UK charts, despite three new entries in the top 10, according to Chart-Track for the week ending November 11. It had the best second week sales in the UK in 2017, beating FIFA 18.

FIFA 18 moves up one spot to second, while Assassin’s Creed: Origins drops one spot to third.

Need for Speed: Payback debuts in fourth place, which is one place lower than the last entry in the series in 2015. Sonic Forces debuted in fifth, while Football Manager 2018 debuted in 10th.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Call of Duty: WWII FIFA 18 Assassin’s Creed: Origins Need for Speed: Payback Sonic Forces Super Mario Odyssey Forza Motorsport 7 Forza Horizon 3 Gran Turismo: Sport Football Manager 2018

