Rumor: 3 Ace Attorney Titles Coming to Switch, New Mainline Game Coming in Late 2018

Capcom president and COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto revealed earlier this month the company is developing games for the Nintendo Switch that will be released after April 2018. The one confirmed title was for the Ace Attorney series.

Two independent sources have told Kotaku UK that Capcom plans to released three Ace Attorney games for the Switch.

The first titles will be compilations released in the first half of the 2018-2019 fiscal year. That is between April 2018 and October 2018. The first compilation title will include the first three Ace Attorney games, while the other will includes games four, five and six.

The third game in development is a new mainline Ace Attorney game according to the sources. Capcom is planning for a worldwide release in late 2018 for the Switch and mobile platforms.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

