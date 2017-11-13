Mario Party: The Top 100 Release Date Moved Forward in Europe to December 22 - News

Nintendo has moved forward the release date for Mario Party: The Top 100 from January 5, 2018 to December 22.

Here is an overview of the game:

The fun comes faster than ever with this collection of the top 100 minigames from all ten Mario Party series console games. Test your memory, speed, and luck in a variety of multiplayer minigame types. Thanks to the Nintendo 3DS family systems’ Download Play feature, up to four players can join the party on their own game system with just one game card!

Key Features:

Speed things up with simple minigame instructions and a Favorites options for quick selection. You can even set the number of turns for board-game play!

Play 100 different minigames—the largest number of minigames in a single Mario Party series game.

Invite friends to join the party via local wireless or Download Play*, which lets up to four people play on their own systems with just one game card.

Mario Party: The Top 100 is currently available in North America and will launch in Japan on December 28.

