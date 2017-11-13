Tekken 7 to Get Final Fantasy XV DLC in Spring 2018 - News

Tekken 7 is getting Final Fantasy XV DLC in spring 2018. Final Fantasy XV protagonist protagonist Noctis Lucis Caelum will be a new playable character.

Here is an overview of Noctis:

Noctis Lucis Caelum from Final Fantasy XV enters the Tekken 7 ring! Wielding his signature Engine Blade, Noctis is ready to deal heavy hard-hitting blows as he takes on the likes of Yoshimitsu, Devil Jin, Jack 7, and the rest of the Tekken 7 fighters when he enters the King of Iron Fist Tournament in spring 2018!

Tekken 7 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



