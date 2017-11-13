Gintama Rumble Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 184 Views
Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Gintama Rumble.
View the trailer below:
Gintama Rumble will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on January 18, 2018.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
FANBOY ALERT!!! Hnnnngggg I love me some Gintama!!! This is going to be my first Dynasty Warriors style game since Dynasty Warriors 2, ha! I can see myself using the hell out of Gintoki, Kagura, Katsura, Sougo and Nobume! Hopefully other lovable bastards like Isaburo, Zenzo, Saitou, Sarutobi, Asaemon, Mutsu and of course my soul mate, Madao san, will all be playable in the final game too. And dat classic Gintama humor at the end..
