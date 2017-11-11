Pokken Tournament DX Sells an Estimated 167,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The Pokémon spin-off fighting game published by The Pokemon Company and developed by Bandai Namco - Pokken Tournament DX - sold 167,352 units first week worldwide at retail on the Nintendo Switch, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 23.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 64,606 units sold (39%), compared to 54,142 units sold in Japan (32%) and 32,542 unit sold in Europe (19%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold 8,631 units in the UK, 6,487 units in Germany, and 7,325 units in France.

Pokken Tournament DX launched worldwide on the Nintendo Switch on September 22.

