Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Sells an Estimated 176,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

The fighting game from publisher and developer Capcom - Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - sold 175,861 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 23.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 132,967 units sold (76%), compared to 42,894 units sold on the Xbox One (24%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 105,553 units sold (60%), compared to 24,376 units sold in Europe (14%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 4,160 units in the UK, 3,936 units in Germany, and 4,897 units in France.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on September 19 in North America and Europe, and on September 21 in Japan.

