New PlayStation Releases This Week - Star Wars Battlefront II, The Sims 4, L.A. Noire - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 176 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 10 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Ashes Cricket, PS4 — Digital
- ATV Drift & Tricks, PS4 — Digital
- Ben 10, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Cat Quest, PS4 — Digital
- De Blob, PS4 — Digital
- Demon Gaze II, PS4, PS Vita — Digital, Retail
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, PS VR — Digital, Retail
- Far From Noise, PS4 — Digital
- Knights of Valour, PS4 — Digital
- L.A. Noire, PS4 — Digital
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Outcast: Second Contact, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Road Rage, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- School Girl/Zombie Hunter, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- The Sims 4, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Star Wars Battlefront II, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Tokyo Tattoo Girls, PS Vita — Digital, Retail
- VA-11 HALL-A, PS Vita — Digital
Woah, didn't realise Battlefront 2 was this week. I'll be sure to get it... after I platinum #1 and it's on sale for a significantly lower price!
1 Comments