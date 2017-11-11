New PlayStation Releases This Week - Star Wars Battlefront II, The Sims 4, L.A. Noire - News

/ 176 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 10 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Ashes Cricket, PS4 — Digital

ATV Drift & Tricks, PS4 — Digital

Ben 10, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Cat Quest, PS4 — Digital

De Blob, PS4 — Digital

Demon Gaze II, PS4, PS Vita — Digital, Retail

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, PS VR — Digital, Retail

Far From Noise, PS4 — Digital

Knights of Valour, PS4 — Digital

L.A. Noire, PS4 — Digital

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Outcast: Second Contact, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Road Rage, PS4 — Digital, Retail

School Girl/Zombie Hunter, PS4 — Digital, Retail

The Sims 4, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Star Wars Battlefront II, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Tokyo Tattoo Girls, PS Vita — Digital, Retail

VA-11 HALL-A, PS Vita — Digital

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles