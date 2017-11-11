New Monster Hunter: World Info Details House Pets, Special Equipment and Palico Tool - News

Capcom has released new information of Monster Hunter: World that details house pets, special equipment and the Palico Tool.

House Pets

In the New World where the game is set, various creatures exist in the environment, and the creatures you capture can be released in your House. Depending on the type of House (grade), the amount and variety of environmental creatures you can place will change.

Special Equipment

“Special Equipment” possess outstanding effects, and can manifest those special effects when used as items. Since they can only be reused after a cooldown period, they must be used with caution.

—The Rocksteady Mantle

The “Health Mantle” special equipment absorbs a fixed amount of damage. If the amount of damage it can absorb is exceeded, the effect ends. The amount of damage it can absorb is approximately equal to one bar of the player’s health gauge.

Palico Tool: “Cheer Instrument”

A Palico Tool that uses musical instruments to play various sounds. Depending on the sound, effects such as increased attack power and additional resistance manifest. The higher your proficiency, the more sounds you will be able to play.

Each Palico Tool has a proficiency, which gradually rises each time it is put to use. As proficiency rises, the effects that manifest when using the tool will also enhance.

Monster Hunter: World will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 26, 2018. A Windows PC version will release at a later date.

