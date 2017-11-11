Injustice 2 Fighter Pack 3 DLC Adds Ninja Turtles, Enchantress and The Atom - News

/ 209 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Warner Bros. Interactive and NetherRealm Studios announced the characters that will be includes in the Fighter Pack 3 DLC for Injustice 2. The list includes the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Atom and Enchantress.



View the trailer below:

Injustice 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles