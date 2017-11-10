Capcom Developing Switch Titles, Ace Attorney Confirmed - News

Capcom president and COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto announced the company is developing games for the Nintendo Switch that will be released after April 2018.

The Ace Attorney series has been confirmed, however, that was it.

Thanks Gematsu.

