Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Trailer Showcases Mimikyu's Z-Move

Nintendo has released a trailer and details on Mimikyu's Z-Move in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon.

View it below:

Read the details below:

Mimikyu’s exclusive Z-Move is called Let’s Snuggle Forever! Mimikyu will be able to use this Fairy-type Z-Move if it knows the move Play Rough and is given a piece of the exclusive Z-Crystal Mimikium Z to hold.

Up until now, Mimikyu’s Play Rough could be powered up into the Z-Move Twinkle Tackle if Mimikyu was holding a piece of Fairium Z. Twinkle Tackle was a powerful Z-Move in its own right. But the Let’s Snuggle Forever Z-Move that can be unleashed in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon, thanks to the addition of the new Mimikium Z, is a hugely powerful move that outshines even Twinkle Tackle. Don’t let its cute appearance fool you!

When Mimikyu’s wishes are in sync with its Trainer’s, it comes up behind its target, enveloping it in the cloth that it wears. Then it uses its full power to show its opponent a little “tough love.”

Have Mimikyu hold a piece of Mimikium Z and use this new exclusive Z-Move to show your rivals that you’re on a different level!