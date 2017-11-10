Death Mark on PS4 Gets Debut Trailer - News

posted 2 hours ago

Experience has released the debut trailer for the PlayStation 4 version of Death Mark.



View it below:

Death Mark will launch for PlayStation 4 on January 18, 2018 in Japan and for the Nintendo Switch in spring 2018. It is currently available for PlayStation Vita in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

