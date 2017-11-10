Doom Gets Switch Launch Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 392 Views
Bethesda Softworks has released the launch trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Doom.
View it below:
Doom launches today, November 10 for the Nintendo Switch.
That made me feel all funny in the pants. I can't wait to get my hands on it.
The fact there's no gyro-aiming option kinda kills it for me. If they add the feature in the future, I may get it.
Back to Bethesda.net for me. I'm going to push gyro-aiming wherever I can.
