Overwatch Free to Play Next Weekend on PS4, Xbox One, PC

Overwatch will be free to play next weekend on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

The free weekend will start on November 17 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm UK and end on November 20 at 11:59pm PT / November 21 at 2:59am ET / 7:59am UK.

New hero Moira and new map called Blizzard world were recently announced. The game recently topped 35 million players.

