Call of Duty: WWII Patch Nerfs 4 Guns and More

Activision has released the first post-launch patch for Call of Duty: WWII. It fixes many of the issues in the game as well as nerfing four guns.

Read the patch notes below:

Multiplayer general

Connectivity improvements and optimizations

Fixed de-ranking issues

Addressed an issue where players encountered an infinite load screen

Leaderboard stability improvements and bug fixes

General UI improvements

Loading optimizations

Splitscreen functionality improvements

Added new unlock inventory stars to indicate when new items are added

Adjusted hit marker audio to be higher default level (note: can be adjusted in settings)

Fixed out of world exploits on Gustav Cannon and Sainte Marie du Mont

Espionage Basic Training – Reduced painted time from 10 to 6 seconds. Made it so only bullet damage paints you.

Weapon tuning to allow for one shot kills outside of hardcore mode, enabling challenge completion.

Fixed infinite flamethrower bug

XP Earn rate tuned in Operation Neptune

Fix issue of shotgun variants not appearing

Emblem Editor and visualization improvements

GameBattles Improvements

Fixed Gridiron Ball exploits

Fixed a bug with all Sniper Rifles zooming to exact center when aiming down the sights

Multiplayer buffs

Walther Toggle Action Shotgun – damage increased at extremely close range

Bren LMG – increased damage per shot

LMG Bipod – sped up ADS time when in Bipod stance

Multiplayer nerfs

BAR Rifle – decreased fire rate and widened hip fire spread

STG44 Rifle – widened hip fire spread

FG42 Rifle – increased recoil and widened hip fire spread

Machine Pistol – decreased damage ranges

Zombies

Zombie Map Exploit Fix – clipping into a zombie spawn closet using revive mechanic in Laboratory

Fixed Klaus pathing

Fixed out of world exploit – The Final Reich

Call of Duty: WWII launched worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 3.

