Call of Duty: WWII Patch Nerfs 4 Guns and More

Activision has released the first post-launch patch for Call of Duty: WWII. It fixes many of the issues in the game as well as nerfing four guns.
Read the patch notes below:
Multiplayer general
- Connectivity improvements and optimizations
- Fixed de-ranking issues
- Addressed an issue where players encountered an infinite load screen
- Leaderboard stability improvements and bug fixes
- General UI improvements
- Loading optimizations
- Splitscreen functionality improvements
- Added new unlock inventory stars to indicate when new items are added
- Adjusted hit marker audio to be higher default level (note: can be adjusted in settings)
- Fixed out of world exploits on Gustav Cannon and Sainte Marie du Mont
- Espionage Basic Training – Reduced painted time from 10 to 6 seconds. Made it so only bullet damage paints you.
- Weapon tuning to allow for one shot kills outside of hardcore mode, enabling challenge completion.
- Fixed infinite flamethrower bug
- XP Earn rate tuned in Operation Neptune
- Fix issue of shotgun variants not appearing
- Emblem Editor and visualization improvements
- GameBattles Improvements
- Fixed Gridiron Ball exploits
- Fixed a bug with all Sniper Rifles zooming to exact center when aiming down the sights
Multiplayer buffs
- Walther Toggle Action Shotgun – damage increased at extremely close range
- Bren LMG – increased damage per shot
- LMG Bipod – sped up ADS time when in Bipod stance
Multiplayer nerfs
- BAR Rifle – decreased fire rate and widened hip fire spread
- STG44 Rifle – widened hip fire spread
- FG42 Rifle – increased recoil and widened hip fire spread
- Machine Pistol – decreased damage ranges
Zombies
- Zombie Map Exploit Fix – clipping into a zombie spawn closet using revive mechanic in Laboratory
- Fixed Klaus pathing
- Fixed out of world exploit – The Final Reich
