Dragon’s Crown Pro Amazon Character Trailer Released

Atlus has released the first character trailer for the upcoming action RPG Dragon’s Crown Pro that introduces Amazon. View the Fighter character trailer here.



Here is an overview of the character:

Dauntless warriors who know no fear as they effortlessly wield their two-handed weapons. Their massive equipment delivers vicious blows that deal lethal damage to multiple foes at once. Lightly armored, they are agile fighters who rely on punishing kicks when unarmed.



Dragon’s Crown Pro will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 8 in Japan. No announcement yet on a release in the west.

