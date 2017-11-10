Your Four Knight Princesses Training Story Gets Debut Trailer - News

Nippon Ichi Software has released the debut trailer for the upcoming action RPG Your Four Knight Princesses Training Story.

View it below:

Your Four Knight Princesses Training Story will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on January 25, 2018.



