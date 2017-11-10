Nintendo Plans to Make 25 Million to 30 Million Switch Consoles Next Fiscal Year - News

Nintendo is looking to ramp up the production of its Switch console to help keep up with the demand.

The gaming giant has a plan to make between 25 million and 30 million Switch consoles in its next fiscal year, which starts April 2018.

The Switch has sold more than 2.6 million units in the US and more than two million units in Japan. As of September 30 Nintendo has shipped 7.63 million Switch consoles and recently increased its forecast to 14 million units shipped for the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2018.

If Nintendo reaches its highest goal of 30 million units that would put Switch shipments at 44 million units by March 31, 2019 or in just over two years.

Thanks The Wall Street Journal.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

