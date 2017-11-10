Musical Adventure Game Wandersong Coming to Switch in Early 2018 - News

Developer Dumb and Fat Games announced the musical side-scrolling adventure game - Wandersong - will launch for the Nintendo Switch in early 2018.

The game was previously announced for Windows PC.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Wandersong is a side-scrolling, musical adventure where you use singing to save the world! Play as a silly bard who embarks on a globe-trotting journey to learn about the mysterious Earthsong, said to be able to prevent the universe’s imminent end. Along the way, there’s a huge cast of characters to meet, puzzles to solve, and songs to sing! With its rainbow paper cutout visuals and 10+ hours of adventure, there’s a lot to love in Wandersong, along with its sprawling soundtrack by audio experts A Shell in the Pit (Rogue Legacy, Night in the Woods).

