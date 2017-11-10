Battle Chef Brigade Launches for Switch, PC on November 20 - News

Developer Trinket Studios announced Battle Chef Brigade will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam on November 20.



Here is an overview of the game:

Battle Chef Brigade features fantasy chefs, including Orcs, Elves, and Humans, who need to hunt dangerous monsters for ingredients. With those ingredients, before the critical eye of the judges, the chefs create culinary masterpieces in an intense tournament. Battle Chef Brigade pairs one part combo-based action hunting and one part puzzle-based cooking, all as the round clock ticks down.

Key Features:

Hand drawn 2D animated characters and monsters.

Four playable chefs each with their own short campaign which delves into each character’s personality and cuisine.

A chef’s pairing of equal parts old-school brawler, match-three puzzler, served with a side of light RPG progression.

Daily challenge leaderboards where Battle Chefs can boast about their day’s best culinary creations.

Deadly and delicious monsters. Subdue them in the arena!

Puzzle Rush and Break the Targets modes for leaderboard domination.

