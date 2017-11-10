Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion Coming to PS4 on December 12 - News

/ 170 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer YummyYummyTummy announced Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion is coming to the PlayStation 4 on December 12.

The story in the game compliments Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire, which is currently available for the PlayStation 4.

Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion is cross-buy game with the PlayStation Vita version, which is out now. If you don't already own the game it is priced at $19.99 / €19.99 / £14.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion for PlayStation Vita you control Princess Cecille’s rival, Legatus Laendur, who is leading an army to overthrow the royal family. These stories told on both platforms complement each other to build the rich universe of Fenumia. Rule your Empire between brutal battles and make gut-wrenching decisions that change the fate of your country and your people. Will you blackmail a prince to gain a strength buff or tax a starving village to revive one of your characters? Fallen Legion pushes players to make difficult decisions and witness the consequences of their choices.

Key Features:

A Legion At Your Command – Control up to four characters simultaneously, master devastating combos and counter enemy attacks with a well-timed block in Fallen Legion’s unique battle system.

– Control up to four characters simultaneously, master devastating combos and counter enemy attacks with a well-timed block in Fallen Legion’s unique battle system. Every Choice Changes Your Empire – Players must make split-second decisions to rule their empire. These choices impact the game’s story.

– Players must make split-second decisions to rule their empire. These choices impact the game’s story. Two Experiences, Two Stories – Written by Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward editor Ben Bateman, Fallen Legion shows the scars of war from two perspectives in two different games.

– Written by Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward editor Ben Bateman, Fallen Legion shows the scars of war from two perspectives in two different games. Talented Voice Acting Cast – Fallen Legion stars Xanthe Huynh (Persona 5) as Cecille and Darrel Delfin as Laendur. Additional voiceover work by Kira Buckland, Jalen Cassell, Alan Lee, and Dorah Fine.

– Fallen Legion stars Xanthe Huynh (Persona 5) as Cecille and Darrel Delfin as Laendur. Additional voiceover work by Kira Buckland, Jalen Cassell, Alan Lee, and Dorah Fine. Magnificent 2D Artwork – From the fangs on our menacing manticore to each sun-kissed brick in Fenumia’s castle, all of the artwork has been hand-drawn to create a stunning world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles