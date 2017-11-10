Zero Escape: The Nonary Games Launches for PSV in Europe on December 15 - News

Aksys Games announced Zero Escape: The Nonary Games will launch for the PlayStation Vita in Europe on December 15.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in North America and Europe and for the PlayStation Vita in North America.

2nd: Keeping the throttle wide open on the EU announcement Hype Trainâ„¢ #NonaryGames for the #PSVita will come out PHYSICALLY and Digitally on 12/15! 999 on the Vita?! Huzzah!#GanbareVitaKun (T^T) pic.twitter.com/U5oTnh7hVJ — Aksys Games (@aksysgames) November 9, 2017

Here is an overview of the game:

Kidnapped and taken to an unfamiliar location, nine people find themselves forced to participate in a diabolical Nonary Game by an enigmatic mastermind called Zero. Why were they there? Why were they chosen to put their lives on the line as part of a dangerous life and death game? Who can be trusted? Tensions rise as the situation becomes more and more dire, and the nine strangers must figure out how to escape before they wind up dead.

Key Features:

Two spine-tingling Nonary Games – Zero welcomes you to take part in both the Nonary Game and the Nonary Game: Ambidex Edition as the award-winning escape-the-room visual novels Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors (999) and its sequel, Virtue’s Last Reward (VLR), are together for the first time.

– Zero welcomes you to take part in both the Nonary Game and the Nonary Game: Ambidex Edition as the award-winning escape-the-room visual novels Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors (999) and its sequel, Virtue’s Last Reward (VLR), are together for the first time. A remastered and revamped Nine Hours – The well-received classic Nintendo DS game 999 has been updated with hi-res graphics and a variety of new features including both Japanese and English voice acting!

– The well-received classic Nintendo DS game 999 has been updated with hi-res graphics and a variety of new features including both Japanese and English voice acting! Seek a way out – Search for clues within numerous locked rooms and solve mind-bending puzzles in order to escape. VLR even has two difficulty settings for more of a challenge.

– Search for clues within numerous locked rooms and solve mind-bending puzzles in order to escape. VLR even has two difficulty settings for more of a challenge. Fascinating theories and pseudo science ideas abound along the twisting, turning journey to uncover who Zero is, why everyone was kidnapped, and the shocking connection between the Nonary Games.

