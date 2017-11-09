EA to Acquire Titanfall Developer Respawn Entertainment - News

Electronic Arts announced it will acquire Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment.

EA will play $151 million in cash and up to $164 million in "long-term equity in the form of restricted stock units to employees, which will vest over four years."





"We’ve seen firsthand the world-class caliber of Respawn as a development studio with incredible vision, deep talent and an inspiring creative mindset," said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. "Our longtime partnership is grounded in a shared desire to push the boundaries and deliver extraordinary and innovative new experiences for players around the world. Together, we’ve brought this to life in the Titanfall franchise, and now with the Respawn team joining EA, we have exciting plans to accomplish even more amazing things in the future."

Vince Zampella, CEO of Respawn Entertainment, added, "We started Respawn with the goal to create a studio with some of the best talent in the industry, and to be a top developer of innovative games. We felt that now was the time to join an industry leader that brings the resources and support we need for long term success, while still keeping our culture and creative freedom. EA has been a great partner over the years with Titanfall and Titanfall 2, and we’re excited to combine our strengths. This is a great next step for Respawn, EA, and our players."

The Titanfall series has sold over 7.6 million units worldwide at retail, according to VGChartz figures.

