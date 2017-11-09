GameStop Sells Through Most of Its Xbox One X Stock in 1 Day - News

The Xbox One X released on Tuesday, November 7 and retailer GameStop has revealed it sold through most of its initial stock in just 24 hours.

"Sales of the new Xbox One X have been incredible! We have sold through most of our initial allotment in just one day," said GameStop SVP of merchandising Bob Puzon. "We are already working with Microsoft to get our hands on more of the world's most powerful video game console!"





While GameStop sold through most of its stock the console is currently available on its website.

Thanks GameSpot.

