Sledgehammer Wanted to Make Advanced Warfare 2, Activision Pushed for Return to WWII - News

/ 333 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Call of Duty has been one of the best-selling games year after year. One of the series developers, Sledgehammer Games, wanted to make Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2, however, publisher Activision pushed the team to take the series backs to roots - a World War II shooter.

"Sledgehammer wanted to make Advanced Warfare 2," Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg told Newsweek. "We knew they would become historians, that they would tackle it with authenticity, give it tremendous care and we also knew they would capture the unspeakable scale of World War II.





"What I love about this game is that anyone's who's looking forward to going back to the roots, the gritty, human-scale, boots-on-the-ground, militaristic, authentic experience that Call Of Duty is known for, this game delivers it in a big way."

Call of Duty: WWII launched worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles