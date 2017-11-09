Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity Dev Teases New Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 290 Views
Obsidian, Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity developer, teased a new game on Twitter. The tweet lists all of the games developed by the studio in chronological order, with question marks at the end.
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords— Obsidian (@Obsidian) November 8, 2017
Neverwinter Nights 2
Alpha Protocol
Fallout: New Vegas
Dungeon Siege III
South Park: The Stick of Truth
Pillars of Eternity
Armored Warfare
Pathfinder Adventures
Tyranny
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
???
Obsidian is currently developing Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire for Windows PC. It will launch in 2018.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I remember they previously teased that they were replaying Fallout: New Vegas for inspiration on the new game. I'd like to think that means they're making a new Fallout game for Bethesda, since Bethesda has 2 new IP's and TES 6 coming before Fallout 5, but I'm doubtful it is Fallout after Bethesda screwed them over with that review score clause in their contract for New Vegas.
Oh, how I'd like another Fallout from Obsidian. I didn't know about the review score clause and how they missed the bonus by just 1 point on Metacritic. That gotta sting a little.
- 0
Yeah, a new Fallout by them would be great. As I recall they previously said in interviews that if they were to make another Fallout it would be either Los Angeles or New Orleans for the setting, both of which would be interesting. I'd also love to see Obsidian make KOTOR 3, and they have said in interviews that they would love to make KOTOR 3, but sadly EA seems to be moving away from singleplayer only games. At this point I just hope it's a proper AAA RPG of some kind, not another isometric AA RPG like their last few games have been.
- 0
1 Comments