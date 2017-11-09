Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity Dev Teases New Game - News

posted 2 hours ago

Obsidian, Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity developer, teased a new game on Twitter. The tweet lists all of the games developed by the studio in chronological order, with question marks at the end.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords



Neverwinter Nights 2



Alpha Protocol



Fallout: New Vegas



Dungeon Siege III



South Park: The Stick of Truth



Pillars of Eternity



Armored Warfare



Pathfinder Adventures



Tyranny



Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire



??? — Obsidian (@Obsidian) November 8, 2017

Obsidian is currently developing Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire for Windows PC. It will launch in 2018.

