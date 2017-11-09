Nvidia Releases Star Wars Battlefront II PC Specs - News

Nvidia has released its minimum and recommended specifications for the Windows PC version of Star Wars Battlefront II.

The EA Access and Origin Access trial is now available to download and play.

Nvidia Minimum Requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-6350

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2GB

DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 25GB

Nvidia Recommended Requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later

Processor (AMD): AMD FX 8350 Wraith

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 6700 or equivalent

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 25GB

Star Wars Battlefront II will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 17.

