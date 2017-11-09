Croixleur Sigma Coming to Switch - News

/ 251 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Playism announced it is porting Croixleur Sigma to the Nintendo Switch. No release date was announced.

Here is an overview of the game:

Tonight, in the Queen’s realm of Ilance, two prodigies representing the Knight and Aristocrat factions will do battle in ‘the Adjuvant Trial’. This ritual, which has been held since the founding of the nation, decides which faction will hold military and political authority, and protect the Queen, the living symbol of the realm. The fate of the nation is at stake as these two girls set aside their childhood friendship and undergo a trial in which there can be only one victor.

Croixleur Sigma is 60FPS of high speed hack-and-slash arcade action game by Japanese indie developer souvenir circ. and featuring gameplay reminiscent of the Devil May Cry series’ Bloody Palace mode.

Game Features:

Play as either Lucrezia Visconti or Francesca Storaro and battle your way up the tower through hordes of oncoming monsters to learn the secrets behind the Adjuvant Trial!

20 Weapons to collect, each with a unique special move! Pick the load-out that suits your fighting style!

Simple but satisfying combo system, including Move Canceling, Attack Nullifying, Invincible Dashing, and Rigid Body States!

Take on the Adjuvant Trial in Story Mode with separate stories and multiple endings for both characters!

Test your mettle and hone your skills in Time Attack Mode, Survival Mode, and Challenge Mode!

Local 2 player co-op: take on the monster hordes with a friend in in Dramatic Battle mode!

Full Japanese voice over

Croixleur Sigma is currently available worldwide for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PC.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles