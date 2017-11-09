Check Out Atelier Lydie & Suelle Gameplay Video - News

Gust has released a new gameplay video of Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings. View the opening movie here.

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation Vita in Japan on December 21, and for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe in early 2018.

