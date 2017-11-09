New The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Title, Trails of Cold Steel I and II Coming to PS4 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Falcom announced it will release a new The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel title, as well as The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II for the PlayStation 4.

All three title will launch in Japan by September 2018. No word yet on a release in the west.





The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel is available for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II is available for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita, with a Windows PC release in the works. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III is available for the PlayStation 4 in Japan.



