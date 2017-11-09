Utawarerumono Remake Teaser Trailer and Details Released - News

Aquaplus has released the teaser trailer and details of the upcoming remake of Utawarerumono.

The starting point is now, to a new beginning.

The starting point of the Utawarerumono series, and the first title before leading into Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception and Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth, Utawarerumono: Chiriyuku Mono he no Komoriuta has been significantly enhanced for its appearance on PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.

The maps, characters, etc. during the simulation parts have been completely changed from 2D to 3D. Consecutive attacks, special moves, and cooperative attack scenes have all been upgraded and changed to the same systems used in Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception and Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth, making gameplay more comfortable. Event scenes have also been upgraded.

Event CGs, bust shots, etc. have all been made high-resolution and refined. 2D backgrounds have all been newly drawn, and the opening movie has also been made high-resolution.

All of the original background music has been rearranged. The opening theme, “Kimi dake no Tabiji,” and ending theme, “Kimigatame,” have been rearranged for this remake, and songs have also been newly recorded. A “Special Extended Mode,” which chooses and uses the best background music from the Utawarerumono series, has also been added to liven up the drama with new interpretations.

■ Story

A certain world, a certain continent. There were various races, which had ears and tails like beasts. They built villages, lived a simple life, and eventually even formed a country.

Yamayura, a village on the northeast frontier of the continent. A dying young man was brought in by a girl named Eruruu. Although he suffered serious injuries, she nursed him back to health, but he had lost all memory about himself.

The young man was named Hakuoro. His wounds healed and grew accustomed to living in the village. While bearing the burden that is the mystery of himself, Hakuoro lent a hand to the village’s development.

Everyone in the village soon comes to rely on Hakuoro, who has a naturally calm and dilligent personality. Harvest season eventually arrives. The villagers’ efforts bore fruit and their harvest was unexpectedly abundant. However, the gossip reached the ears of the feudal lord. In order to seize them of their harvest, he sends his troops to Yamayura.

And the matter of the frontier itself became the catalyst to a war that will shake the world…

■ Characters

Hakuoro (voiced by Rikiya Koyama)

A young man who suffered a serious injury and collapsed on the road. He was saved by a girl named Eruruu and was nursed to health in the village of Yamayura. He has a calm demeanor, is intelligent, and is hard on himself. He wears a mask that he never removes, but since he lost his memories, the details are unknown. After his recovery, he is given the name “Hakuoro” and lends his assistance to the village’s development. And his doing so will significantly change the world.

Eruruu (voiced by Ryouka Yuzuki)

A girl who saved the fallen protagonist and brought him back to the village of Yamayura. She has beast-like ears and a tail. A doctor in the making, she is good at taking care of others and doing household chores. She has a kind and cheerful personality, and is loved by the villagers, but is flawed only in that she can get jealous. She cherishes her little sister Aruruu.

Aruruu (voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro)

Eruruu’s little sister. Unlike her older sister, she is shy and quiet. She seems blunt at first glance, but has a childlike cuteness about her. She establishes emotional bonds with animals.

Yuzuha (voiced by Mai Nakahara)

Oboro’s younger sister. She was born with a weak constitution and has not been able to see since childhood. She was raised with the support of those around her, but because of her older brother’s extremely excessive care, she is unfamiliar with the ways of the world. She is a pure, innocent, and kind girl.

Oboro (voiced by Daisuke Kirii)

A young man and chivalrous thief. He is straightforward at his core, and has a heated and violent personality. He dotes on his little sister Yuzuha and is hostile to anyone that gets near her.

Utawarerumono: Chiriyuku Mono he no Komoriuta will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on April 26, 2018 in Japan.

