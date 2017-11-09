Ubisoft CEO: PS5 and Next Xbox Won't be Around for a Minimum of 2 Years - News

/ 759 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

It is going to be a while before the next generation PlayStation or Xbox One console, according to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot during a call to investors. He says the next major consoles won't be released for a "minimum of two years."

"As Sony launched PlayStation 4 Pro last year and Microsoft Xbox One X this year, we think we still have a minimum of two years in front of us before something new is coming," Guillemot said. "But that's our perception, we don't have any confidential information on that front."

Guillemot does like what Sony and Microsoft are doing with the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, respectively.

"We really like the fact that Sony and Microsoft are really putting more power in their machines, using the evolution of technology to give power to our developers to create better games for our players," he said. "That is going in the right direction rather than trying to do accessories or other things. That is going to help the industry a lot because the games will be really beautiful on those machines."

With the launch of the PlayStation 4 Pro last year and the Xbox One X earlier this week it makes sense that the next generation won't start until 2019 or later.

Thanks GameSpot.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles