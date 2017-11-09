Ubisoft CEO: PS5 and Next Xbox Won't be Around for a Minimum of 2 Years - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 759 Views
It is going to be a while before the next generation PlayStation or Xbox One console, according to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot during a call to investors. He says the next major consoles won't be released for a "minimum of two years."
"As Sony launched PlayStation 4 Pro last year and Microsoft Xbox One X this year, we think we still have a minimum of two years in front of us before something new is coming," Guillemot said. "But that's our perception, we don't have any confidential information on that front."
Guillemot does like what Sony and Microsoft are doing with the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, respectively.
"We really like the fact that Sony and Microsoft are really putting more power in their machines, using the evolution of technology to give power to our developers to create better games for our players," he said. "That is going in the right direction rather than trying to do accessories or other things. That is going to help the industry a lot because the games will be really beautiful on those machines."
With the launch of the PlayStation 4 Pro last year and the Xbox One X earlier this week it makes sense that the next generation won't start until 2019 or later.
The fact they said this during an important earnings call and the fact they are not aware of any console kind of confirms anyone picking up a ps4 or xbox one is good for at least 2 years
"But that's our perception, we don't have any confidential information on that front." is a piece of actual information. If new consoles were coming soon, a major publisher such as Ubisoft would probably have confidential information.
2020 is still a nice prediction year for Next Gen. A great number too!
Prediction, X1X will be a cheap way to play 9th gen games down the road when it no longer has to share games with X1.
If true, that is 2 years of the X1X being the most powerful console on the market.
And? Genesis spent years as the most powerful system, as did N64, XB, GC, and 360 (for multiplats). Power never gave any of those consoles a genuine market advantage.
Figured as much. Pro is more than powerful enough to hold me over until 2020. I don’t want Sony to rush out PS5 and release a shoddy product.
