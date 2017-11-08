No Plans for The Witcher 4, Games Set in The Witcher World Likely - News

posted 4 hours ago

CD Projekt Red has no plans for The Witcher 4 and to make another game about Geralt of Rivia, according to CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicińsk in an interview with Polish website Strefa Inwestorow.

The development team still holds the rights to the IP and says it will probably return to the world of The Witcher in the future, but will focus on different characters. He knows that fans and investors won't be happy if the franchise is abandoned.

Thanks ResetEra.

