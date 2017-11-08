No Plans for The Witcher 4, Games Set in The Witcher World Likely - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 450 Views
CD Projekt Red has no plans for The Witcher 4 and to make another game about Geralt of Rivia, according to CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicińsk in an interview with Polish website Strefa Inwestorow.
The development team still holds the rights to the IP and says it will probably return to the world of The Witcher in the future, but will focus on different characters. He knows that fans and investors won't be happy if the franchise is abandoned.
Thanks ResetEra.
The witcher doesn't have to be dependent on geralt. He's a good character, but for the series to go on, a new character is a must
I wonder if and how long they can go without making a game with the property to retain the rights. If it is finite, there may be another game of some sort before too long.
The Witcher games are great, games focusing on different characters would be great, but also not every game series needs to continue indefinitely. So whatever decision they make, i'm sure it's the right one and it'll be fine by me.
I liked how Geralts story ended in my playthrough, it's wrapped up and there's no need to bring him back... however, I can think of other characters in the story that could get their own game, for example I'd welcome a full game where you play as Ciri, I really enjoyed her segments.
They should make a spin-off of different Witchers, maybe one that you can customize and should implement Infamous' Karma System. There is already a side quest about a Witcher who turned bad and Geralt is given the chance to slay him or let him go. That could be amazing if done right.
