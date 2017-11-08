LawBreakers Free to Play This Weekend on PC - News

Boss Key Productions first game has seen a very low player base with just an average number of players at just 45 in the last 30 days according to SteamCharts.

To help increase the number of players the studio will make the game free to play this weekend on Steam starting on November 9 at 6pm GMT / 1pm ET / 10am PT and ending on November 12 at 9pm GMT / 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

The game is also currently for $14.99 (50 percent off) on Steam until November 14.

