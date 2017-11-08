Warner Bros. Opens Harry Potter Games Label, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announced for Smartphones - News

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced it has opened a new gaming label that will focus on games based on Harry Potter called Portkey Games.

Portkey Games will release console and mobile games that features familiar characters "at different points in their lives."

"With Portkey Games, we are thrilled to answer the fans’ requests for more games inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World," said David Haddad, President of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. "We are working with talented creators to build games that focus on player-generated stories, which will live alongside the magical universe created by J.K. Rowling."

The first title to be developed for the game is Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, which is an augmented reality game developed by Pokemon GO studio Niantic Labs.

Here is an overview of the game:

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will reveal that magic is all around us, and allow players to be a part of Harry Potter‘s rich world, through Niantic’s AR + real-world mobile game platform and the franchise expertise of WB Games San Francisco’s development and publishing team. By exploring real-world neighborhoods and cities across the globe, players will go on adventures, learn and cast spells, discover mysterious artifacts, and encounter legendary beasts and iconic characters.

More information on the game will be released in 2018.

