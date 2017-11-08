Star Wars Battlefront II EA and Origin Access Trial Available Now - News

posted 3 hours ago

The Star Wars Battlefront II EA Access and Origin Access trial is now available to download and play.

You can play up to 10 hours of the game and any progress made during the trial carries over to the full game.

Star Wars Battlefront II will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 17.

