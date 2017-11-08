Horizon: Zero Dawn On Sale for $19.99 at Best Buy - News

/ 438 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

One of the biggest hits on the PlayStation 4 - Horizon: Zero Dawn - is currently available for $19.99 at Best Buy. It is not known how long it will be on sale so be sure to pick up a copy before the price goes back up.

This sale is just in time for the release of the The Frozen Wilds expansion. It will launch on November 7 for $19.99. Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition includes the full game and The Frozen Wilds expansion. It will launch on December 5 in North America and December 6 in Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles